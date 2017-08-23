One-Year-Old Dies in Highway 135 Crash

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a one-year-old boy is dead after a crash along Highway 135 just after 8 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22.

According to the incident report, 23-year-old Morgan Skinner, of Gilbert, was driving North on Highway 135, near White Township, when her Mercury Milan drifted off into the right shoulder. The report indicates that Skinner overcorrected into oncoming traffic and overcorrected back into the northbound lane causing the vehicle to roll and strike some trees before coming to a stop in the ditch.

Skinner experienced non-life threatening injuries. Her 1-year-old passenger, did not survive the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to have played a factor in this accident and remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.