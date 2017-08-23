Powerball Fever Strikes Duluth

Estimated $700 Million Jackpot is Second Largest in History

DULUTH, Minn. – Life could change in a big way for someone, somewhere.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot was up to an estimated $700 million, the second largest jackpot in history.

Across Duluth, Powerball players stocked up on tickets, in hopes Wednesday was their lucky day. Many had big dreams of what they’d buy if they were lucky enough to hit the jackpot, though others had their sights set a little lower.

“I just want to win one of the million dollar prizes,” said Kenny Kalligher of Duluth. “But if I do win $700 million, I would buy a lot of Dairy Queen cakes, a lot of season tickets to Wild games, Twins games and a motor home.”

With lots of people buying tickets, many asked what the best system was for picking numbers. A lot of players swear by quick picks, or having the lottery machine pick for them, while others pick their own numbers.

For those who believe in astrology and forces beyond their control, the recent total solar eclipse could be key in someone hitting the jackpot.

“Our hunches are better, our second sight is better, our instincts are better,” said psychic Lady Ocalat. “If you want to say magic, say magic.”

Wednesday’s jackpot is scheduled for 9:59 p.m., retailers will stop selling tickets at 9:00.