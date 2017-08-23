Sawyer County Paramedic Unit Struck while Responding to Call

HAYWARD, Wis. – The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that a Sawyer County paramedic unit was involved in a crash on County Road B at County Road K, near Hayward.

The unit was traveling with lights and siren activated, on County Road B, east of Hayward. As the unit approached the intersection with Co Rd K, it slowed, changed the tone of its siren, and proceeded to enter the intersection.

The unit was struck by a pickup truck heading northbound on Co Rd K, causing the vehicle to roll and come to a rest on its roof.

No injuries were reported, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.