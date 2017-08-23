Tribute Fest Helping Support Homeless Minnesota Veterans

Music began Wednesday night at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – For the next four days live music will take over Bayfront Festival Park for the 9th Annual Tribute Fest.

The music festival, which runs through Saturday, helps raise money and bring awareness to homeless veterans in Minnesota. A variety of artists will cover different genres of music each day of the festival including country, rock and EDM.

Lou Campbell helped start Tribute Fest and says all money raised this week will go directly to supporting the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans.

“This is the greatest country and in conjunction with that we’ve posted an American flag on the side of the stage just to remind people that this is the greatest country in the world,” said Campbell.

Veterans, active duty military and their families will receive free admission to all days of the festival.