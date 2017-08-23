Upcoming Events in Gary New Duluth Promote Safety and Community

Annual Raffle and Bike Rodeo to be Held This Week

DULUTH, Minn. – This week is full of activities at the Gary New Duluth Recreation Center.

Thursday, August 24 the center is hosting its annual raffle event.

Todd Eckart will be performing and funds raised will support the Gary New Duluth Development Alliance.

The event on Thursday starts at 6 p.m., but event organizers recommend arriving at 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday, August 26, the GND Rec Center is hosting the annual Bike Rodeo.

At this event, Duluth Police will give bike safety tips to children and host a time-trial race.

The Bike Rodeo will run from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Gary New Duluth Rec Center is located at 801 101st Avenue W., Duluth, Minnesota, MN 55808.