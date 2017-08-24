4-H Theater at the Minnesota State Fair

THE FAIR RUNS THROUGH LABOR DAY

ST. PAUL, Minn. – In 4-H, youth design and participate in their own programs and activities.

This unique, learn-by-doing model teaches kids essential, transferable skills that they’ll use throughout their lives, such as problem solving, decision making, coping, communicating and responding to the needs of others.

Whether youth are building rockets, raising dairy cows, or writing musical plays, 4-H gives them the skills they need to succeed in life.

The youth are part of a performing arts program called Arts-In. They spend 22 days on the fairgrounds preparing a 30-minute musical act they perform multiple times each day of the fair.