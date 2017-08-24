Bidding Open for Auction to Benefit Veterans

The Military Order of the Purple Heart is Auctioning a 1977 Ford F-150

SUPERIOR, Wis. – An auction benefiting a local veterans group was so successful last year, they’re doing it again.

Benna Ford and the Arrowhead Chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart teamed up to auction off a 1977 Ford F–150 pickup.

Between now and September 8th, you can stop by Benna Ford’s dealership in Superior, check out the truck and place a bid. The highest bid received will be the starting point for a live auction at Benna Ford September 9th.

Benna Ford and its subcontractors also donated parts and labor to make the truck road ready.

“The amount of work they put in to make sure it’s runnable, the brakes work, tires are good,” said Brad Bennett, Commander of the Arrowhead Chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. “Paining and fixing up, we couldn’t afford to do that.”

The truck was donated by a local Vietnam veteran, Larry Kallberg of Cloquet. All proceeds from the auction will go to Arrowhead Chapter’s efforts to help local veterans.

Last year, an auction for a 1976 Ford Mustang raised nearly $6,000.