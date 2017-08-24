Cooking up Fried Favorites at the Minnesota State Fair

Cooking Connection: Corn Fritters and Fried Green Tomatoes

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Fried food is a staple at the Minnesota State Fair, and a stand near the front gates is regularly busy.

The Original Corn Fritters and Fried Green Tomatoes stand has been at the fair for 23 years.

Owner John Harrington showed the FOX 21 crew how they make the fried green tomatoes and corn fritters and even let them sample a few!

Harrington says the bread crumbs they use to fry up the fried green tomatoes is what makes them taste so great.

For beverages they sell fresh-squeezed lemonade, strawberry lemonade, Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mello Yello and Dasani bottled water.

The stand is located on the South side of Dan Path Ave. between Underwood and Cooper Streets.