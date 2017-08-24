DNR State Fair Fish Pond Showcases Native Minnesota Fish

THE FAIR RUNS THROUGH LABOR DAY

ST. PAUL, Minn. – This year marks the 83rd anniversary of the DNR’s historic State Fair building.

The log structure is the centerpiece of the DNR’s exhibit and also serves as a landmark, a meeting place and a must-visit educational and entertainment destination, where generations of fairgoers have created life-long memories.

Displays cover a wide range of natural resource topics including fish, watersheds, aquatic invasive species, rocks and minerals, state lands, forests, trails and parks.

Details on the DNR’s exhibits at the state fair dnr.state.mn.us/events/statefair