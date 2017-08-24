Driven to Discover at the Minnesota State Fair

Exhibit Offers Fairgoers the Chance to Learn More About Research and Studies by the U of M

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Driven to Discover Research Facility was launched in 2014 to bring University research and researchers into closer contact with the Minnesota community. Nearly two million people visit the fair each year from across the state.

The exhibit allows fairgoers to participate in research in a fun, innovative, and convenient way. Most studies take under 20 minutes.

Driven to Discover allows researchers to reach a more diverse pool of participants and meet recruitment goals in a matter of hours or days. Over 45,000 fairgoers visited the building last year.