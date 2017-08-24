Guns and Hoses Game Tonight

DULUTH, Minn. – The 10th annual Guns and Hoses softball game begins tonight, Aug. 24 at 6:20 p.m. at Wade Stadium.

The event will feature the Duluth Police and Fire Departments battling it out all for a good cause.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and pre-game events will include K-9 demonstrations, Mounted Patrol, vehicle tours, and various vendor activities.

Tickets are $5, kids ages 8 and under are free.

All proceeds for this event go to the Northern Lights Foundation, which helps children facing life-threatening diseases.