Guns and Hoses Game Tonight
DULUTH, Minn. – The 10th annual Guns and Hoses softball game begins tonight, Aug. 24 at 6:20 p.m. at Wade Stadium.
The event will feature the Duluth Police and Fire Departments battling it out all for a good cause.
Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and pre-game events will include K-9 demonstrations, Mounted Patrol, vehicle tours, and various vendor activities.
Tickets are $5, kids ages 8 and under are free.
All proceeds for this event go to the Northern Lights Foundation, which helps children facing life-threatening diseases.