Guns and Hoses Game Tonight

Site Staff

DULUTH, Minn. – The 10th annual Guns and Hoses softball game begins tonight, Aug. 24 at 6:20 p.m. at Wade Stadium.

The event will feature the Duluth Police and Fire Departments battling it out all for a good cause.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and pre-game events will include K-9 demonstrations, Mounted Patrol, vehicle tours, and various vendor activities.

Tickets are $5, kids ages 8 and under are free.

All proceeds for this event go to the Northern Lights Foundation, which helps children facing life-threatening diseases.

 

Related Post

Art in Bayfront Park Starts Tomorrow
Air Show Starts this Weekend
Human Remains Found in Remote Wooded Area of St. L...
UMD Unveils Antique Computer

You Might Like