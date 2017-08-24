Guns and Hoses Softball Game Raises Money for Charity

Police and Fire Departments Battle on the Field for the Softball Northern Lights Foundation

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth police and fire departments competed against each other in the annual Guns and Hoses event at Wade Stadium.

The charity slow pitch softball game raises money for the Northern Lights foundation, who provides assistance to families with children facing life threatening illnesses.

In addition to the game, spectators could enjoy police and fire displays, live music, and concessions.

“If we can make three, four, five thousand dollars hopefully, but we just don’t know. We just hope people have fun, they learn a little bit more about the organization and see what we do in the area,” said Ken Larson, founder and president of the Northern Lights Foundation.

The Duluth Police Department took the win over the Fire Department, 15-10. The police have won nine out of the past ten years.