Kids Do Yoga in a Yurt

Class for Kids is Every Tuesday and Thursday at Hartley Nature Center

DULUTH, Minn. – Kids have the chance to try yoga in a yurt every Tuesday and Thursday at Hartley Nature Center.

According to the instructor, the yoga class is a great way to have kids explore movement and breathing all while being outside connecting with nature.

“It’s a really great way to teach kids mindfulness and body awareness, sort of recognizing what’s happening in their body emotionally, physically, and just connecting to breath, connecting to self, having awareness,” said the instructor, Michelle Cartier, co-owner of Runa Yoga.

The class takes place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:15 p.m. until 5:15 p.m. It’s followed by a yoga class for adults.