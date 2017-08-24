‘Little Farm Hands’ Gives Kids the Opportunity to Experience the Agriculture Process

ST. PAUL, Minn. – “Little Farm Hands” is a hands-on agricultural education experience for kids ages 3 to 10.

These kids get the opportunity to become farmers and experience what it takes to go from the farm to the market.

More than 40,000 farmers and their families don their work aprons and fire up their imaginations to help with farm chores, collect goods, and spend their “earnings” on real products made from the farm at the grocery store.

“Little Farm Hands” is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and is located on the southwest corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street!

For details visit www.mnstatefair.org