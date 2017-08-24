Minnesota Power Teams with COGGS to Maintain Duluth Trails

Nearly 40 employees worked to freshen up some wet areas, remove fallen branches and install some erosion control on the trails

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Power employees spent the day giving back to the community. The company teamed up with the Cyclists of the Gitchi Gumee Shores (COGGS) to do some regular maintenance on the Fond du Lac’s Mission Creek trails.

This is the third straight year Minnesota Power has done this event. Volunteers say they enjoy getting away from their desk for a day to work outside.

“It’s hard sometimes to get volunteers to come all the way out here, so this is a really great opportunity for us to get in more volunteers than we will in an entire summer,” said Pam Schmitt, who serves as a board member with COGGS and a customer solutions analyst with Minnesota Power.

Along with 160 volunteer hours, Minnesota Power donated $500 dollars to COGGS to assist with future trail work.