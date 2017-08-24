MISSING: Edward Lepage, Vehicle Located North of Fredenberg Township

PUBLIC SEARCH INFO:

Family members of Edward Lepage are now asking for the public’s assistance.

A search is being conducted on Sunday at 10 a.m. Those interested are asked to meet at 10, at the Grand Lake Volunteer Fire Department at 5297 US-53, Twig, MN 55791. From there teams will be guided out to where Lepage’s vehicle was located and the area swept.

UPDATE 8/14: The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reports that Edward Lepage’s Dodge Intrepid, pictured below, was located down a remote trail north of Fredenburg Township.

A search of the area was conducted by St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Rescue Squad.

Search efforts will continue through the week, focusing within walking distance of where the vehicle was located. Canines will be utilized in the effort.

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office is not asking for the public assistance in the ground search, but anyone who may have had contact with Lepage in the past two weeks is asked to contact the Duluth Police or St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office by calling 911.

MISSING REPORT:

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Edward Lepage, who was reported missing on August 2 to the Duluth Police Department.

Edward was last seen in the 5800 block of North Pike Lake Road on Monday, July 31. He is homeless and often travels between Duluth and Superior.

He is described as a 63-year-old white male, 6’1″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds with a shaved head, mustache, and glasses. It is noted that he walks with a distinctive limp.

He is believed to be driving a 2002 tan Dodge Intrepid with Minnesota plate 125WKH – pictured below. Lepage’s family has noted that he left without his phone or medications

Both Edward and his vehicle have been entered into the NCIC as missing and endangered due to his medical condition, involving his liver and kidneys which requires daily medications.

If anyone has information on Edward’s whereabouts they are asked to call 911.