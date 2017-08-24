MPCA Educates Fair-Goers on Environmentally-Focused Living

THE FAIR RUNS THROUGH LABOR DAY

ST. PAUL, Minn. – This one-of-a-kind exhibit, Eco Experience, is presented by the Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Eco Experience hosts several different exhibits within itself including The Sustainability Stage, which hosts demonstrations and shows every hour from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

There’s the Works Progress Water Bar which offers taste-testing flights of water from across the state.

Kick Gas Safety Town teaches children basic traffic rules and how to walk safely through their community and just how to navigate potential safety hazards they may encounter.

There’s so many more things to view at the Eco Experience, for a full list of exhibits and events visit www.mnstatefair.org/eco_experience