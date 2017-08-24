Nation’s Largest Traveling Ferris Wheel Visits Minnesota State Fair

Riders Take in Views of St. Paul and Minneapolis

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – A brand new ride is taking fair-goers to new heights.

The $4 million investment is the nation’s largest traveling ferris wheel.

It travels America on 12 trailers and takes a 50 ton crane to assmble.

The 36 gondolas take riders 15 stories high.

“People are impressed that they can see the capitol dome, the cathedral downtown, US Bank stadium, Minneapolis skyline, the airport. Actually on a clear day visibility is 15 miles,” said Michael Wood, Vice President of Big Wheels LLC.

Although the ferris wheel is high, riders of all ages enjoy it.

“Because it’s an enclosed gondola there is a feeling of comfort. People who are afraid of heights don’t normally feel afraid. It’s very, very smooth. It’s amazingly quiet,” explained Wood.

The ferris wheel is located near Machinery Hill and costs $5 to ride.

This is the third fair the ferris wheel has visited since it was built.