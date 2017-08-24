New Task Force Designed to Cut Red Tape

Seven Person Group Charged with Making Duluth More Small Business Friendly

DULUTH, Minn. – The City Council wants to make starting a small business in Duluth easier.

Recently, the council approved a resolution creating a new Red Tape Reduction Task Force. The seven person task force will be charged with giving the council information and recommendations designed to streamline the permit process.

The group will consist of an architect, developer and contractor; as well as representatives of building trades and the Chamber of Commerce; plus an at–large member.

City councilor Noah Hobbs, who came up with the task force, says the city should continue looking for ways to evolve.

“I think we should always look at ourselves internally and ask how we can be better,” said Hobbs. “I think we went through a process similar to this with residential permits four, five years ago. I think that’s been significantly easier and we should also do that for small and mid–sized businesses.”

The application deadline is September 8th, for more information, click here. The task force will meet for six months starting in October.