Red Cross Takes Donations in Duluth

One Pint of Blood can Save up to Three Lives

DULUTH, Minn. – Ordinary people became heroes Thursday with one simple act.

The American Red Cross held a blood drive at the Zeitgiest Atrium in Downtown Duluth. The Red Cross has a critical need for donations and organizers were happy to see donors come in.

“It feels really good to see people are so selfless and able to come in, give some time, give some blood and get some cookies,” said phlebotomist Paige Waltman.

One pint of blood can save up to three lives. Besides the traditional cookies and juice, donors also received coupons and a $5 Target e-gift card.