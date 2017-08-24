SS Meteor Whaleback Ship Receives National Significance

Wisconsin’s State Preservation Review Board upgraded the Meteor's status because of its importance to the history of shipping in the United States

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – One of Superior’s most well–known attractions took a step closer to becoming a National Historic Landmark this week.

The SS Meteor Whaleback Ship on Barker’s Island will now be recognized with a national honor. Previously, the ship was only listed as significant to the state of Wisconsin.

On Monday, Wisconsin’s State Preservation Review Board upgraded the Meteor’s status because of its importance to the history of shipping in the United States.

“We really believe that the Meteor is significant on a national level,” said Sara Blanck. “This is part of our quest to educate people and tell them how the Meteor really contributed to the development of the country, even more than just our local economy.”

Superior Public Museum officials say receiving this status upgrade will help in the process of being designated as a National Historic Landmark.