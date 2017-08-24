Tribute Fest Continues at Bayfront Park

Thursday was Country Night at the Festival

DULUTH, Minn. – Tribute fest rages on for the second night at Bayfront Park.

Tonight is country night and it featured performances by Rage-N-Country, Savannah Cole, and a tribute performance by Toby Keith and Jason Aldean impersonators. Festival organizers say they try to grow a bigger audience each year.

“We did the EDM first thinking we’d get to the millennials, the younger crowd. Turns out a lot of older people like electronic dance music,” said Lou Campbell, promoter of Tribute Fest. “Country because we know the younger people like country, especially the talent we have tonight, and then the rock and roll because we started the whole event based on rock and roll.”

The rock and roll starts Friday. Doors open at 2 p.m. Performances start at 3 p.m.