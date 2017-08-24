Verizon Specialist Gives State Fair Tech Tips

Find Out What Technology Could Come in Handy at the Minnesota State Fair

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota State Fair is officially underway and thousands of people have already flocked to St. Paul.

Verizon Wireless Solutions Specialist, Rachel Agurkis, stopped by FOX 21 to show us what gadgets could come in handy at the fair.

Capturing and sharing your favorite State Fair memories shouldn’t be a hassle. Using the new Samsung Galaxy S8 with Bixby Vision, your shots will be clear and sharp. You can also share the full festival experience with family and friends using the Samsung Gear 360 to livestream 360-degree video.

With the Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+, there’s an actual Food Camera setting that will help ensure your food looks as good on Instagram as it does on your table.

After checking out every booth, performance and food stand, you may find your feet and your phone need a recharge. It may not put the spring back in your step, but the Mophie powerstation plus 6000 will keep your phone going. And, with its Switch-Tip Cable, your Android and Apple friends’ phones are also covered.

We get it, sometimes festivals can be a bit too much fun. Regardless, you shouldn’t have to spend time worrying about your smartphone. With the LifeProof FRE Case your device is totally protected from water, dirt, drops and even scratches.

For more information head to verizonwireless.com.

Verizon Wireless is located at 2112 Maple Grove Rd., Duluth, MN and can be reached at (218) 213-9224.