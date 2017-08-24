Wine Tasting and Pairings with Minnesota Wine Country

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Enlightening presentations and artful tastings featuring the finest wines from Minnesota’s vineyards and wineries.

Discover and purchase Minnesota wines and fresh pairings.

Spend evenings sampling wine and listening to live music. Free daily demonstrations daily, including wine and State Fair food pairings, making wine at home and more.

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, located on Underwood Street between Judson and Carnes avenues.