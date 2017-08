Bemidji Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash in North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) – A Minnesota man is dead after a motorcycle crash in North Dakota.

Police say 29-year-old, Anthony Lossing, of Bemidji, Minnesota, apparently disregarded traffic signals at an intersection in Grand Forks and collided with a pickup truck around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Lossing was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The two people in the pickup weren’t hurt.