Duluth Boys and Girls Club Collecting School Supply Donations

DULUTH, Minn. —

It’s just about time for school kids to get back to the classroom, and back to school shopping is in full swing.

The Boys and Girls Club serves nearly 6,000 kids a year just in this area, and right now they are collecting school supplies to give to kids in need.

They’re looking for everything from notebooks to pens and pencils, scissors, rulers, and even backpacks.

The collection ends next Friday, and the staff members say a little bit goes a long way.

“A lot of them do need our help just getting the basic supplies that some kids can just go to the store and get,” said Resource Development Director Julie Smith. “And so if you’re able to just go and pick up extra supplies while you’re out and about shopping for your kids or the kids in your life, it makes a huge difference for the kids that we serve.”

The Boys and Girls Club has two locations in Duluth and one in Superior.

Donations can be made at any of their locations or at their administrative offices near Clyde Iron Works.

If you’re a parent in need of supplies, they urge you to call them to find out when and where the supplies will be distributed.