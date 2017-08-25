Duluth YMCA Fall Open House Offers New Member Deal

New Programs to Begin at YMCA this Fall

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth YMCA is hosting its Fall Open House September 6-9, 2017.

This week is open to the public and free for all.

Several activities are being held daily during this week.

The sign-up fee will be waived during the open house.

There will also be activities held at the Gary New Duluth and Woodland locations.

For more information, head to www.duluthymca.org.

The Duluth YMCA is located at 302 West First Street, Duluth, MN 55802.

To contact the YMCA call (218) 722-4745.