Fire Rips Through Superior Complex

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Crews responded to the call of a structure fire at E5 Linden Courts in Superior at 6:15 on Thursday, Aug. 24, according to the Superior Fire Department.

Initial reports indicated heavy, black smoke visible form the front of a two-story, multifamily building. The first engine to arrive confirmed a working fire in the front of the builting.

The rest of the building was evacuated, no injuries were reported during the fire.

Crews were on scene for two hours. Damages are estimated at $75,000.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Superior Fire and Police Departments.