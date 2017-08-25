Life Without Parole for Joseph Thoresen

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Today, Aug. 25, 2017, Joseph Christen Thoresen appeared in Itasca County District Court where a jury found him guilty of the murder of David Haiman.

Thoresen was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole for the assault and murder of Haiman in June of 2016.

Thoresen and his then girlfriend Kayleene Greniger assaulted Haiman at their apartment, kidnapped, and later assaulted him with a baseball bat, knife, and machete, and caused the death of Haiman on June 21, 2016. Click here for details pertaining to the case.

This story is developing please check back for updates.