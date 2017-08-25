MN DNR Is Auctioning Some of Their Items

More Than 200 Items will be For Sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding a public auction of some of their equipment.

The sale is being held Saturday at 9 am. More than 200 items like cars, trucks ATVs and snowmobiles will be up for bid. There will be an on-site inspection held before the sale.

“The public auctions are work very well for us. It gives the citizens a chance to get out the equipment and buy it. There’s some dealers who partake in this too,” said Dave Schiller, the Fleet and Materials Manager of DNR.

The sale is being held in the DNR Northeast Regional Offices in Grand Rapids.