New Cloquet Middle School Nears Completion

Crews wrap up finishing touches before students return

CLOQUET, Minn. – Crews are wrapping up the final days of construction on the new Cloquet Middle School before students return for the school year. After two years of planning and about 15 months of construction, the 180,000 sq. ft. building is nearly complete.

“The construction has been just amazing in terms of what they’ve been able to accomplish in really a pretty short amount of time,” assistant principal Tom Lenarz said. “I feel like when you walk through and you see the projects day-by-day, it’s just really exiting. It’s a lot of hard work by a lot of different people.”

The new middle school is built to suit modern education through technology and shared learning spaces.

“This school has a little bit of a unique design to it, as it’s designed in pods,” Kraus-Anderson Contruction’s Greg Schender said. “So each grade has it’s area, or it’s pod, so all the eighth graders are together, all the seventh graders are together. That’s done also so that they can have open and collaborative learning experiences.”

The total cost of the project was around 40 million dollars, and was paid for by a referendum passed in early in 2015.