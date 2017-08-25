New Housing Facility at Vermilion Community College

Housing Project Cost $6 Million

ELY, Minn. – Just in time for the new school year, Ely’s Vermilion Community College has unveiled a new $6 million housing project.

The 120-bed facility is a four-unit townhouse which sits next to the existing dorm.

Needless to say, the campus is buzzing with excitement with the new digs.

“It was a big deal for us,” said Shawn Bina, provost for the school. “It was a big deal for students. We have move in last weekend and as you can imagine parents were just ecstatic about the change in housing.”

The 26,000 square-foot project began last spring and replaces an 84-bed facility.