Pregnant Fargo Woman Disappears, Infant Found

She was reported missing Saturday, Aug. 19

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo police are continuing to search for a 22-year-old pregnant Fargo woman, who was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 in a neighbor’s apartment in the 2800 block of 9th Street North, according to Fargo police.

At the time she was reported missing, she was eight months pregnant with a baby girl. Her family reported her missing on Saturday around 4:30, after she did not respond to text messages from her boyfriend; something her family said to be abnormal.

FOX 21’s sister station KVRR reports that Greywind left behind her car keys and wallet.

“This is not Savanna,” Greywind’s sister, Kayla, told KVRR. “She would never leave by herself without her car, without her wallet. She would never walk anywhere alone. I know that she gets very scared. She gets mad at me when I go somewhere alone. She always has me go everywhere with her.”

After receiving the missing person’s report, the Fargo Police Department immediately initiated an investigation, one that includes detectives from personal, property, street crimes, and narcotics.

On August 24, the Fargo PD released a statement saying that during the investigation they had attempted to trace/ping her cell phone, search the area using K-9s, conduct a river search, and aerial search; all searches turned up negative results.

Shocking details were released in the case late Thursday night; a newborn infant had been found in the apartment Greywind was last known to have been in, an area that police previously searched three times during the initial investigation.

KVRR reports that police received a tip of a baby crying in an upstairs apartment and were able to secure a search warrant. The fourth search of the apartment revealed a newborn infant present in the apartment. The infant was immediately taken to a medical facility and the Fargo Police Department said in a statement, “Our investigation thus far indicates the probability that this is Savannah Greywind’s child.”

The two occupants of the residence were detained and taken into custody for questioning.

The two residents identified as, William Hoehn, 32, and Brooke Crews, 38, have been charged with Class A Felony Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping, according to Fargo police.

Family told KVRR that Savanna had little contact with Hoehn and Crews, only to assist Crews with a sewing project. Crews told police during their initial search of the apartment, that Savanna left the apartment after helping her with the project.

The Fargo Police Department held a press conference Friday morning. Police Chief David Todd reported that the pair have spoken with investigators and confirmed that the child is that of Greywind’s, but stopped cooperating when asked what happened to Savanna.

Savanna Greywind is still missing as of Friday, Aug. 25. Police are asking the public to search their properties for signs of Savanna who is described as 5’4” with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, dark spandex style shorts, and white sandals.

Fargo police are also seeking information on a brown 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4 door with MN plates 876EPR (pictured above). Those who may have seen this vehicle between Saturday, Aug. 19 and Thursday, Aug. 24, are asked to contact Fargo police through the number below.

Those with information about Savanna Greywind’s whereabouts are asked to call the Fargo Police Tip Line at 701-235-7335 or call 911.

KVRR News contributed to this report.