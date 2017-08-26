Teen That Jumped Into Flooded Lester River Prompts Water Rescue

Teen Is Known To Be Daring

DULUTH, Minn.

On August 26th, 2017 at approximately 5:20 PM the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of 556 Occidental Blvd, in the City of Duluth for a report of a 15 year hold male jumped into the “DEEPS”, and has not resurfaced. A short time later, emergency responders arrived on scene, and located the male in the water near the lake walk just north of London Road in the river.

The patient was not alert at the time, emergency responders pulled the patient from the water, and he was immediately transported to a local Duluth Hospital. It is unknown at this time what level of injuries the patient sustained.

It was reported to the St. Louis County Sheriff Office, the patient liked to be daring, and just jumped into the water.

At this time, the investigation has not found anything suspicious. The incident is being investigated by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff Office would like to remind the public of the dangerous water conditions this time of year. With the large amount of rain in the area, the waters, rivers are running fast. All safety measures should be considered when in and around water.