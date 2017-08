Duluth Red Cross Deploys To Harvey, MN Power On Standby

DULUTH, Minn. – The Northland Chapter of the American Red Cross has deployed to Texas to help victims of Harvey.

A total of six Northlanders are part of the effort.

Financial help is also needed. The Red Cross encourages you to donate $10 by texting the word “Harvey” to 90999.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Power has about 30 lineworkers and support staff on standby to help with any power outages in Texas.