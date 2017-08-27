HillFest Takes Over Hillside Neighborhood

The Festival Has Been Going on for 8 Years

DULUTH, Minn.- Family friends and neighbors could be seen enjoying the day outside on what usually are busy roads, but Sunday, the intersection of 4th Street and 6th Avenue East in Duluth was closed to traffic. It’s all part of the 8th annual Hillfest, a neighborhood street festival for Duluth’s Hillside Neighborhood.

“It’s a great way to bring the community together I think that’s the biggest thing,” said Laura Binbaum, a co-planner for the event.

The event is put on each year to encourage people to come out, meet their neighbors, and spend some quality time together. The festival included kid friendly activities and games, and informational vendors.

“We have a climbing wall, various vendors, various candidates candidates running for election, we have a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, face painting, bubble blowing, lots of family events and lots of really great vendors from agencies and community organizations in the area,” said Binbaum.

And because there’s fun for people of all ages, some say it’s a perfect place for a day of fun for the whole family.

“Families make up the beauty of the hillside. It’s the diversity in families, organizations, I think it’s a great opportunity for kids to get out and meet their neighbors,” said Melissa Hellerud-Storie who was at the festival representing the YWCA.