Meeting Held to Discuss Clean Water in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- The Clean Water Council met for a monthly meeting to discuss projects going on in the area.

Presenters talked about the St. Louis River area of concern and issues surrounding it, like aquatic habitat restoration, wild rice restoration, and community engagement. The meeting also addressed progress made in removing the environmental pollution on the St. Louis River.

“We have clean water in North Eastern Minnesota, we have some of the cleanest water around, but protecting it, is really important and cleaning up in places that need it is important,” said Frank Jewell, the Chair of the Clean Water Council.

In the afternoon the attendees took a boat tour of the area of concern.