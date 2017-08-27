Teen Who Drowned In ‘The Deeps’ Loved Sports, Adventure

Duluth, Minn. – New information was beginning to come to light Sunday about 15-year-old Will Schlotec who died after jumping into a popular swimming hole known as “The Deeps.”

Schlotec was about to become a sophomore this year a Duluth East High School, according to a neighbor. He was a very active young man who was on the high school’s lacrosse team known as the Duluth Wolfpack.

Schlotec could also often be seen with his friends at the Portman Hockey rink in Lakeside.

Nicki Seibert, a close family friend who set up a GoFundMe page, posted on the page saying “His death leaves a huge hole in the Duluth East community, the Duluth lacrosse community, the Lakeside neighborhood, and in the hearts of his friends and family.”

The message goes on to say,” We’d like to help Will’s family in their time of need. There are no words and it seems so trivial given everything the family is dealing with right now with the loss of Will, but our hope is to raise as much money as we can to make things a little easier for them in the days, weeks, and months to come.”

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office got the call for help around 5:20 p.m. Saturday of a teen who jumped into the rain-swollen Lester River and never resurfaced.

A short time later, Schlotec was located unconscious in the river near the Lakewalk just north of London Road.

Schlotec was rushed to a Duluth hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

The St. Louis County Sheriff Office said it was reported to them that the patient liked to be daring, and just jumped into the water.

“The Sheriff Office would like to remind the public of the dangerous water conditions this time of year. With the large amount of rain in the area, the waters, rivers are running fast. All safety measures should be considered when in and around water,” according to a news release.