2 Facing Murder, Kidnapping Charges in Savanna Greywind Case

FARGO, N.D. – Two individuals believed to be involved in the death of Savanna Greywind have been charged in Cass County District Court, according to Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick.

Brooke Lynn Crews, 38, and William Henry Hoehn, 32 were each charged with Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping on Thursday, Aug. 24, after they were found with Greywind’s newborn child and Greywind was last known to have been in their apartment before she disappeared on Saturday, Aug. 19. The newborn is healthy and has been turned over to protective services.

Charges of Conspiracy to Commit Murder (class AA felony), Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping (class A felony), and False Information (class A misdemeanor) were added Monday, Aug. 28 after the discovery of Greywind’s body. The maximum punishment for a class AA felony is life in prison without parole.

Greywind’s body was found on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 27 in the Red River near Harwood, North Dakota. Kayakers on the river found what appeared to be a body sized object heavily wrapped in plastic and duct tape. At the time, search crews were checking a farmstead in Clay County, Minnesota where they located suspicious items leading investigators to believe it may be a crime scene.

Fargo detectives confirmed late Sunday night that the body was in fact Savanna Greywind.

Police were not able to comment, during a press conference held on Monday, on whether or not Savannah Greywind gave birth naturally or if she was the victim of fetal abduction.

No other suspects are being pursued at this time, according to Fargo Police.

