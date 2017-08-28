Bus Gets Stuck at East Third Street

Bus Damaged Fire Hydrant

DULUTH, Minn.-Earlier today a passenger bus got stuck on the 2100 block of East Third Street after making a wrong turn.

The Duluth Police Department told us that the driver was from out of town and got confused after dealing with the Fourth Street construction.

The bus got wedged at the end of a one-way and damaged a fire hydrant.

Only one person was on the bus at the time, which was stuck there for an hour, before a tow truck removed it.