Classes Start For WITC Students

Monday marks the start of the new school year for WITC students

SUPERIOR, Wisc. -Wisconsin Indianhead Techical College students in Superior are back for the semester.

Classes started on Monday for those students seeking an Associates Degree or technical diploma, to get that first step towards a new career.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re 18 years old and coming here, or you’re 45 and coming here,” WITC VI of Academic Affairs Bonny Copenhaver said. ” You are getting ready to start something that will ultimately change your life. About 96 percent of our graduates have a job within the first six months.”

WITC offers programs in nursing, business, information and technical career fields.