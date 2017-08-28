Community Members Stuff Backpacks for Students

The New School Year is Around the Corner

DULUTH, Minn.- With the first day of school approaching, community members got together to stuff backpacks for school kids.

In the last two months, people have donated things like crayons, pencils, markers and backpackers to the cause. And Monday, volunteers gathered together to put those supplies into the backpacks so they can give them away to students this Thursday.

“We do it every year just so we can let the youth of our community start the year off on the right foot. It’s always a good thing to have new pencils, new crayons, new markers, and a new backpack when you go back to school,” said Scott VanDaele, the Director of Distributive Services for CHUM.

More than 1,000 backpacks will be given away.