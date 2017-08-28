Despite the Rain 70 Teams Compete in the Dragon Boat Festival

The Event Has Been Going on for 16 Years

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Boats shaped like Dragons glided over the waters by Barker’s Island. It’s all for the 16th annual Dragon Boat Festival in Superior.

“You have 20 people on a boat you have a drummer in the front, and a steerer in the back. You gotta stay in sync as hard as you can,” said Alex Havron, a member of a team called the Steel Dragons. The team has been competing in the races since it began 16 years ago.

Despite the rain, around 70 teams competed in the race, paddling their hearts out to become the champions.

The event is put on by local rotary clubs as a major fundraiser, and has raised over $1.5 million dollars to date.

“Our charitable partner is the Essentia foundation, and we’re in rotary and all the funds that we raise through the festival goes back through many different local community groups, everything stays in the area,” explained Kelly Peterson, a co-chair for this year’s event.