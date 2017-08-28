Duluth School District Prepares for New School Year

They're Working to Get Attendance Up

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth School district has been preparing for the new school year for the entire Summer, and now, the new school year is just around the corner.

Research shows that students who are chronically absent are less likely to succeed in school, and this year, the Duluth School District is working on getting their student’s attendance numbers up.

School district officials are looking at data to see who is coming to school, whose attendance is low, and what barriers are stopping students from coming to school. Assistant Superintendent Amy Starzecki says the full service community school models at schools like Lincoln Park Middle School Myers Wilkins Elementary school and Denfeld High School help connect students and their families with resources like mental health or medical services. The hope is that this plays part in removing some of those barriers that is making coming to school more difficult for some students.

“We know that we could have the best programming, the best teaching and learning happening in our classrooms, but if our students aren’t in their classrooms when that’s happening we won’t have any of that impact we want to be having,” said Amy Starzecki, the Assistant Superintendent.

The school district has also been expanding the Early Childhood program to help prepare students for kindergarten.