Duluth Vacation Rental Permits Reach Cap

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth city council unanimously passed new vacation rental permits for properties in the city on Monday.

The approval brings the number of vacation rentals to 60.

That number is the cap under a city ordinance that was put into place last year after councilors Zack Filipovich and Noah Hobbs heard from concerned residents.

“One of the reasons we put in place the cap was that there were some indications these were going to be spreading rapidly in other communities that are tourist destination,” said Joel Sipress, president of the council.

There was talk some councilors wanted to expand the cap, but action was not taken at Monday night’s meeting.