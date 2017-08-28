Emergency Pig-Out Raises Funds for Volunteer First Responders

IRON RIVER, Wis. – This weekend a Wisconsin community is banding together to support several projects in Iron River.

White Winter Winery is once again hosting the Annual Emergency Pig Out.

The event raises funds for Iron River’s Emergency Services to purchase and maintain EMS equipment.

Also, this year some money will be going to the Iron River Lions Club to purchase and install new children’s playground equipment near the community center.

The Jane Gang will be performing live from noon to 4:00 p.m.

Truly a family event, there will be inflatables and face painting for kids.

As noticed in the name of the event, there will be a pig roast including pulled pork BBQ sandwiches, cole slaw, beans and roll for $12.00 Adults, $6.00 kids 6 to 12 years and 5 and younger are free.

There will be an Iron River Fire Department EMS 911 Fireman Commemorative Helmet Raffle, Lions Club 50/50 Raffle and three $500.00 cash drawings, Tall Timbers Resort two night beach cottage getaway and more.

The Emergency Pig Out is held at White Winter Winery, Hwy 2 & Lea Street in Iron River, Wisconsin, 715-372-5656, www.whitewinter.com.