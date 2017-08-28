Local business owner looks to help hurricane victims

Mike Letica is collecting supplies and cards for victims of Hurricane Harvey

DULUTH, Minn. – After hearing about the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, one Northland business leader is looking to offer some help.

Mike Letica made a post on Facebook earlier today, asking the public to help him collected supplies for the people of Texas displaced by the hurricane. But it’s not just supplies he’s looking to bring down, he wants to collect personal letters and notes from people in the Northland to hand out to those affected in the south.

“You get that personal touch,” Letica said. “When you give a card to someone, you let them know you’re thinking about them. They don’t really realize that. All this bad stuff is happening to you, you’re just thinking of how you’re going to get by for the next two hours. When you know that people from across the country are thinking about you, and here’s a card from people up there, that’s pretty touching.”

Letica says to follow him on Facebook for more details on specific drop off points. He plans to deliver the supplies himself by the end of the week.