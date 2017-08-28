Medical Examiner: Hopkins Murder Victim Died of ‘Multiple Chop Wounds’

FOX 9 - KMSP

– The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has determined the 67-year-old man allegedly killed by his neighbor in Hopkins, Minnesota home last week died of multiple chop wounds.

John Gallagher Jr. was found dead at his home on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North in Hopkins at approximately 3:40 a.m. last Friday. Police arrested Gallagher’s former next-door neighbor, a 24-year-old man, in connection with the murder.

Police said the suspect used an axe to chop through Gallagher’s door. He then allegedly pulled the victim out of his house. Gallagher suffered sharp force injuries to his head, police said on Friday. The medical examiner’s report confirmed he died of chop wounds, likely from the axe.

Gallagher had filed a restraining order against the suspect in July due to an incident of harassment. Criminal charges against the suspect are expected to be filed on Monday.