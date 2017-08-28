Minnesota School Trust Land Exchange Discussed at First Public Meeting

The Forest Service would acquire 31,000 acres of Minnesota School Trust land in the Boundary Waters while the state would receive an equal value of federal land on the Superior National Forest

DULUTH, Minn. – The Forest Service held an open house in Duluth Monday to help inform the public about a proposed land exchange in Northeast Minnesota.

As part of the deal, the Forest Service would acquire 31,000 acres of Minnesota School Trust land in the Boundary Waters. In return, the state would receive an equal value of federal land on the Superior National Forest.

Right now, the state–owned land on the Boundary Waters cannot be mined or harvested, which is why the Forest Service calls this is a win–win proposal for all parties.

“For the state, they’re going to acquire land as a result of the exchange that they can manage for the school trust,” said Kris Reichenbach, public affairs officer with the Superior National Forest.

Opponents of this proposal argue the Superior Natural Forest would be at risk for harmful development in the future. Public comments can be submitted to the Forest Service through October 10.

Two more open house sessions will be held in September:

September 5

4:00 pm to 7:30 pm

Mt. Iron Community

Center

8586 Enterprise Drive S. Mountain Iron, MN

September 7

5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

MN DNR Headquarters (Lobby and adjoining

meeting room)

500 Lafayette Rd

St Paul, MN 55101