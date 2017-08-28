Minnesota Wild Unveil New ‘This is Our Ice’ Tradition

Event will be held on Sept. 16

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild fans will have the chance to contribute water from their local hockey ponds, lakes, and rinks to the ice sheet at the Xcel Energy Center.

The team says water from around Minnesota will be brought to the arena, filtered, and frozen into the ice as part of a new campaign, “Flood the Rink.”

Fans are invited to bring water to the arena in portable containers – a maximum of three ounces of water – on Sept. 16 to put in a Zamboni located outside Gate 1 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wild fans are also encouraged to share a photo of themselves collecting water from their favorite pond, lake, or ice rink on social media using the hashtag #OurIce and explain why they chose that water.

The team says the water will then be filtered and used for the ice at the Xcel Energy Center for the 2017-18 season.

Activities taking place at Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 16 include:

The Minnesota Wild Breakaway Run

Single-game tickets

The Wild will host an open practice for fans starting at 9:45 a.m. (Gates 1 and 2 will open at 9 a.m.)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.